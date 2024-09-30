Naomi Campbell Clarifies Rihanna Beef Rumors

How far does this supposed rift go?

We've seen this year how far celebrity beefs can go, but we forget that so many of them are just rumors that don't have much to go off of. Ironically enough, this fuels the idea of a feud even further. This was the case for Rihanna and Naomi Campbell, two superstars in their respective (multiple) fields that have crossed paths plenty of times before in amicable ways. Still, at one point in the road, fans speculated that there was a rift, possibly starting in 2017 due to their common ex, Hassan Jameel. However, Campbell recently dispelled these beef rumors outright.

"I’m not about to let the world pit two Black women against each other. We are two women with two children, mothers," she reportedly stated, according to The Jasmine Brand. For those unaware, this narrative recently resurfaced due to Naomi Campbell and Rihanna crossing paths at an Alaïa show during New York Fashion Week. RiRi seemed to walk past Campbell and stylist Law Roach without saying hello, and a subsequent social media interaction between the pair had fans speculating that they were shading the Barbadian superstar in response.

Read More: Summer Walker Poses With Naomi Campbell Leading Fans To Claim They Look Alike

Naomi Campbell Shuts Down Rihanna Beef Rumors

At least now we know that these beef rumors are just hearsay. Also, Naomi Campbell has much larger problems to handle than a speculative Rihanna beef. She received a ban from her trustee position at her charity Fashion For Relief due to alleged financial misconduct, a disqualification that reportedly lasts five years per The Guardian. "Fashion for Relief, which has been removed from the register of charities, was set up for the purpose of poverty relief and advancing health and education by making grants to charities or other organizations and by giving resources directly to those affected," the UK's Charity Commission stated. "The inquiry saw no evidence that trustees had reviewed the charity’s operating model to ensure fundraising methods were in the charity’s best interest and costs were reasonable relative to income generated."

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently bonded with another celebrity mom, Nicki Minaj, over an adorable video of her son RZA. If she and Naomi Campbell ever really get into it, we know how they could find common ground.