Naomi Campbell Banned From Being Charity Trustee After Alleged Financial Misconduct

Del Core - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 18: Naomi Campbell walks the runway at the Del Core fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 18, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Allegedly, only a small fraction of the money Fashion For Relief raised went to a good cause.

Naomi Campbell has been banned from being a trustee for the charity she founded almost 20 years ago, following a Charity Commission investigation that resulted in some shocking findings. According to The Guardian, Fashion for Relief allegedly only put a small fraction of the money it raised towards good causes, resulting in Campbell's five-year disqualification. Allegedly, the probe revealed that the charity spent tens of thousands of pounds on things like flights, luxury hotel rooms, spa treatments, cigarettes, and more for Campbell.

Unauthorized consultancy payments were also allegedly made to one of the model's fellow trustees, Bianka Hellmich. The UK’s Charity Commission released a statement on its findings today. “Fashion for Relief, which has been removed from the register of charities, was set up for the purpose of poverty relief and advancing health and education by making grants to charities or other organizations and by giving resources directly to those affected,” it reads in part.

UK Charity Commission Releases Report Showcasing Alleged Financial Mismanagement

“The inquiry saw no evidence that trustees had reviewed the charity’s operating model to ensure fundraising methods were in the charity’s best interest and costs were reasonable relative to income generated," the report continues. Two other trustees were also banned. At the time of writing, Campbell has yet to comment on the situation publicly. This isn't the first scandal she's been involved in recently, however.

Earlier this month, she participated in the viral TikTok "demure" trend alongside celebrity stylist Law Roach. Their video prompted fans to speculate that they were shading Rihanna. Campbell and the songstress have a long history of not getting along. They recently went viral for an awkward encounter at New York Fashion Week, where Rihanna seemingly ignored Campbell. What do you think of Naomi Campbell being banned as a trustee for the charity she founded? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

...