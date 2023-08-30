Naomi Campbell Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Naomi Campbell has been a dominant force in the modeling industry for decades. As of 2023, her net worth stands at an impressive $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth, and what has her journey been like? Let’s delve into the life and career of this iconic supermodel.

Naomi Elaine Campbell was born in Streatham, South London, on May 22, 1970. Her early life was marked by her mother’s Jamaican heritage and her own Afro-Jamaican and Chinese-Jamaican roots. Naomi’s journey into entertainment began early. She appeared in Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” music video at the tender age of 7.

However, her true calling was discovered at age 15 when Beth Boldt, head of the Synchro Model Agency, spotted her while window-shopping in Covent Garden. This chance encounter led to her gracing the cover of British Elle before she even turned 16. Naomi’s rise was meteoric, and she soon became one of the top three models globally during the late 1980s and 1990s. Her achievements include being the first black model to appear on the covers of French Vogue, British Vogue, and Time.

Diversifying Her Portfolio

Portrait of (RtoL) Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Lauren Hutton, Beverly Johnson, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell (1993)Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images*** SPECIAL RATES APPLY ***

While modeling was her primary profession, Naomi didn’t limit herself to the runway. She ventured into music, releasing an R&B-pop album, and tried her hand at acting, appearing in movies and TV shows like Zoolander and Empire. Her entrepreneurial spirit also led her to release a series of fragrances in collaboration with Cosmopolitan Cosmetics.

Naomi’s journey wasn’t without its challenges. Known for her fiery temperament, she faced multiple lawsuits from former employees and was involved in several assault cases. These incidents, however, did not deter her from her path. Instead, she took responsibility for her actions, attending anger management classes and serving community service.

Advocacy & Philanthropy

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 30: Nelson Mandela and Supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Press Conference for the 46664 World Aids Day Concert at Gallagher Estate in Gauteng – South Africa, November 30, 2007 (Photo by Michelly Rall/WireImage)

Beyond her professional achievements, Naomi has been a vocal advocate for diversity in the fashion industry. She and fellow models Iman and Bethann Hardison formed the Diversity Coalition to promote inclusion on the runway. Her philanthropic efforts are commendable. She supports numerous charitable causes, including the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and Breakthrough Breast Cancer. In 2005, she founded two charities: We Love Brazil, aimed at combating poverty in Brazil, and Fashion for Relief, which organizes fashion shows to raise funds for various global crises.

Real Estate Ventures

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Naomi’s net worth isn’t just a result of her modeling and entertainment endeavors. She has made significant investments in real estate. One notable property is the futuristic mansion in Moscow, a gift from her then-boyfriend Vladislav Doronin, valued at £109 million. Additionally, she owned a Manhattan duplex, which she bought for $4 million and sold for $4.5 million a year later.

Conclusion

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 23: Naomi Campbell attends the screening of “Decision To Leave (Heojil Kyolshim)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell’s net worth of $80 million in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, resilience, and versatility. From her early days in South London to her global dominance in the fashion industry, Naomi’s journey is a story of passion, perseverance, and unparalleled success. As she continues to break barriers and set new standards, her legacy as one of the greatest supermodels of all time remains unchallenged.