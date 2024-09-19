Rihanna Reveals How She Prevents Looking "Busted" For ASAP Rocky

If you're a parent who wants to dress practically for the kids and sultrily for your partner without having to change, RiRi's got some tips.

Rihanna is often balancing her roles as a mother and... well, everything else these days, so it's only natural that she needs to think about her fashion on the fly. Moreover, she recently celebrated the launch of Fenty Hair in the United Kingdom on Monday (September 16) and gave some tips to British Vogue as to how to flip stay-at-home into sexy when it comes to styling. "My lazy days consist of always wearing a scrunchie because I want [my hair] out of the way," RiRi told the outlet. "So I find myself always wearing a scrunchie on my wrist. I want it out of my way. I don’t want it to be on my kids when I lean forward; just messy!

"Whether you have tendrils or whatever, you still gotta keep it together because when Rocky comes home, I don’t want to look busted either," Rihanna continued. "There’s the first half of the day and then there’s the dad’s coming home [half]!" If you have any tips for Riot Rose's parents when it comes to fashion advice of your own, make sure to drop them down in the comments section below.

Rihanna Speaks On Avoiding A "Busted" Look

But Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are so in love with each other that they probably look gorgeous to each other every millisecond of every day... and to most people, if we're being real. "It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules," Rocky told Billboard recently. "[The relationship] is going great. I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility."

Meanwhile, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky do plan to expand their family and share more great memories together. "I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two," she shared with Interview magazine. "I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy." We'll see whether she chooses to reveal her third pregnancy on a Super Bowl-level stage, if it does happen.

