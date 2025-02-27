Rihanna Reveals How She's Regaining Her Fashion Passion After Many Months In "Mom Mode"

Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Rihanna performs ‚ÄúWild Thoughts‚Äù during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Even though Rihanna feels disconnected from her style these days, we certainly haven't felt that way with her recent outings.

Rihanna has been a very busy superstar for her entire career, whether we're talking about her musical dominance, her business mogul moves, or her family with A$AP Rocky. However, sometimes these aspects can conflict with each other, such as frustrating delays to her long-awaited ninth studio album. Another thing that RiRi misses these days is her love of fashion, which she says motherhood made less of a passionate priority. We certainly didn't notice while fawning over some of her recent outfit choices, but during a recent interview with Harper's BAZAAR, she explained the emotions that she's slowly coming out of to get back into her style.

"I feel like getting dressed is a fight on its own (now)," Rihanna revealed. "Everything is so … logical. What makes sense? What’s easy? What’s fast? I try not to overthink all that stuff, but you’re leaving the house. It kind of stops you from going out. How much energy do I have to put into getting ready? Doing my make-up, doing my hair, and then going to the closet and figuring out which three things in this entire room make sense together? You go through a fog. And fashion is so much fun, and I miss the fun.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recordist artist Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"Now I’m starting to just remember what I loved about it," Rihanna continued. "The juxtaposition, putting the things together that don’t make sense. My fashion has always been driven by my mood, and my mood was on mom mode for a minute. I went to Giorgio’s (restaurant) the other night in my Savage onesie. I was like, 'The only thing I’m going to do right now is put heels on.' And that’s it, I just want to eat. Why do I have to dress up for that? I just want the food."

Rihanna's two sons with A$AP RockyRZA and Riot Rose, born in 2022 and 2023 respectively – will continue to be her biggest time-sink. But as she finds more balance between all of her responsibilities and endeavors, they will surely inspire one another even more. As such, as small as this may seem for many readers out there, it's a very important and re-energizing process.

