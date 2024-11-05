Rihanna Goes Off On "Karen" Commenters Upset With Her Election Fraud Joke

Rihanna wasn't phased by the backlash.

Rihanna fired back at users on social media upset with her for making a joke about using her son's US passport to vote on Tuesday. She had shared a picture of herself in a car on Instagram Stories with the caption: "POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport #votecauseicant.” When sharing it again on her main page, she added: "When protecting pussies and firing pussies can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason."

“Shut up Karen,” she wrote in response to one IG user telling her that “illegal voting is a crime.” To another user, she clapped back: “When yall stop burning ballot boxes come check me." Replying to another hater, she wrote: "Where were you in Jan 6 sis? Stick to your discounted crotch. We out here fighting for its rights!" As one user attempted to downplay the importance of abortion access, she retorted: “You’re f*cked! And so is the America you dream of. Hope you don’t have to find out the hard way,”

Rihanna Performs During Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recordist artist Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rihanna is far from the first celebrity to endorse Kamala Harris in recent days. Cardi B made headlines for speaking about her support of the Vice President during a rally in Milwaukee. That move came after she previously refused to endorse the Democratic candidate when Joe Biden was still in the race, a decision she explained at the rally. Other celebrities to endorse Harris include Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and many more.

Rihanna Fires Back At Haters