Meek Mill Inspires Listeners With "WHO YOU VOTING FOR?"

The Philly rapper has a lot to say.

Meek Mill is at an impasse in 2024. He doesn't have the cultural cache he did a decade ago. If anything, the rapper's antics and affiliations with people like Diddy have turned him into a punchline. When Meek gets in his bag, though, he can still rap. He proves it on his new single "WHO YOU VOTING FOR?" As the title and timing of the song's release suggest, Meek Mill is delving into the controversy surrounding the 2024 presidential election. It's a focal point, but the rapper also uses the election as a launching pad to touch on more personal topics.

Meek Mill kicks off the song with a reference to a friend who said he was voting for Donald Trump. The rapper doesn't condemn this friend, but he does express doubt over the former president's character. "He said he want that stimulus," Meek raps. "I want it too, but the way he moving venomous." He then delves into the legal troubles of his past, and gives unexpected shout outs to both Lil Durk and Young Thug. The recency of Durk's arrest and Thug's release certainly gives the song an urgency it wouldn't have otherwise. Meek Mill's flow is impassioned, and the production really sells the earnest approach here. "WHO YOU VOTING FOR?" is not going to be a smash streaming hit, but it's a solid showcase for Meek and it proves that he can still deliver the goods.

Meek Mill Capitalizes On Election Anxieties

