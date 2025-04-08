Michael Jordan Gets Down To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" After Allegedly Requesting It

Kendrick Lamar has idolized Michael Jordan ever since he was young. Back in 2015, he spoke to BBC Radio 6 about the basketball icon and the decision to name a track after him on his Overly Dedicated mixtape. "I felt like Michael Jordan can do any and everything," he said at the time. "I think that’s what prompted me, without even him being involved in music, that’s what prompted me to do music and want to be the best at it. 'Cause I always felt like whatever he did, he wanted to be the best at it whether that was basketball, baseball, selling shoes. He’s the best at everything. That was definitely my hero."

While K. Dot and many other rappers have shown their affinity for who many consider the G.O.A.T. of his sport, Jordan has never been able to reciprocate that love to the genre. It's quite ironic, especially since artists like Travis Scott and Drake have collaborated with Jordan on sneakers for years. But recently, Michael was able to step outside of his comfort zone and substantially so earlier this weekend. Per Uproxx, him and wife, Yvette Prieto, were out at Mary Lou’s, a fine-dining restaurant in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On April 5, musical guest Forester had a DJ set and allegedly, they weren't taking any musical requests. That is "until Michael Jordan asked," the caption read over the viral clip. The song that he wanted Forester to play? "Not Like Us." Regardless if the billionaire asked for it or not, it's still quite a moment to witness as Jordan was thoroughly enjoying himself while the Drake diss played. If Lamar somehow comes across the video, we are sure he will be quite excited to see the Chicago Bulls legend getting down to it.