Rihanna Claps Back At Fan Who Questions Her U.S. Residency

The singer always has a response.

Rihanna is not a citizen of the United States. The pop superstar is one of the most famous Barbadians in modern history, and she's celebrated this aspect of her culture in her music. She is, however, living in the United States, and a mother to two sons who are citizens. Rihanna decided to joke about her lack of U.S. citizenship during a recent Instagram post. Rihanna took a video of herself in the car and described it as an example of her trying to sneak into the polls to vote with her eldest son's passport. She then dropped the hashtag "#votecauseicant."

The post was well-received by fans, with many praising the singer's decision to encourage her U.S. fans to vote. One Instagram user, however, took things in a different direction. The user kristopher_jordan hit up the pop star and questioned why she's allowed to live in the United States. "How TF can you live here and been living here," he asked. "If you aren't a U.S. citizen?" Rihanna, without missing a beat, fired back at the user and wrote: "taxes dummy." She also included a shrugging emoji, mocking the one that Jordan used in his initial message.

Rihanna Has Supported Kamala Harris For Years

Rihanna is famous for her social media clap backs. She has gotten into heated exchanges with fans and other celebrities alike, and usually comes out on top due to her blunt responses. The pop superstar has also made it known she would vote for Kamala Harris if she could. In the same IG post in which she joked about using her son's passport, Rihanna included the hashtag "#tansuitseason." This is a subtle nod to the suit color choices of Barack Obama, as well as Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign.