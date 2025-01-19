Carmelo Anthony Reveals How Rihanna Meme Happened

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
The Lox And Friends Experience
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Carmelo Anthony attends the The Lox And Friends Experience on December 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Melo recalls how Rihanna meme photo happened.

Carmelo Anthony has finally addressed the story behind his viral “risk it all” photo with Rihanna, offering a candid explanation of the moment that has puzzled fans for nearly a decade. On a recent episode of his podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn, available on YouTube, Melo shed light on the snapshot from a 2014 Met Gala event. The conversation unfolded about an hour and twenty-eight minutes into the episode, when he was asked to explain what really happened that night.

The now-infamous photo shows Anthony sitting and seemingly staring at Rihanna as she poses for photographers. His expression ignited endless speculation on social media, with many suggesting he looked ready to “risk it all” for the pop icon. However, according to Anthony, the reality was far less scandalous. “Rih walks in, and the cameras just go crazy. All you see is white flashes,” he began, setting the scene. “There’s only one area to go, and I’m thinking, ‘Please don’t come over here.’ The flashes are going off, and I put my head down. Then I look up, and she’s right there posing. And I’m like, ‘Really?’” 7PM In Brooklyn has had an impressive run in sports podcasting.

Melo Remembers Night With Rihanna That Went Viral

Anthony added that the chaos of the event had already left him seeking a quiet moment. “I finally got through the cameras, sat down, and found my comfort zone, trying to stay low,” he said. But when Rihanna entered, the atmosphere erupted again. Fans quickly reacted to his explanation in the comments section of the podcast’s Instagram post. Many found humor in his candid recollection. One user, @brownskin_tommy, joked, “Nah, he definitely looked like, ‘Why tf she bring them over here?’” Another, @nash_pvckinsta, added, “All New Yorkers do that face when they’re thinking, ‘Are you serious right now?’”

The viral photo has lingered in pop culture memory, but Anthony’s explanation adds an unexpected layer of humor and context. As one commenter aptly noted, “That’s his story, and he’s sticking to it.”

