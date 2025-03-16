ASAP Rocky Performs From A Helicopter At Rolling Loud LA With Rihanna & Blue Ivy's Support

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 303 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ASAP Rocky Helicopter Rolling Loud LA Rihanna Blue Ivy Hip Hop News
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: A$AP Rocky performs a headlining set at Rolling Loud Festival at the Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky previewed various unreleased tracks from his highly anticipated upcoming album, "Don't Be Dumb."

ASAP Rocky recently got over his assault case thanks to the court's acquittal, and what better way to celebrate than by pushing his live skills to the next level? He recently rocked the massive Hollywood Park crowd at his headlining Rolling Loud Los Angeles performance, pulling up in a helicopter above the crowd and stage. From there, the Harlem creative energetically performed various cuts including "A$AP Forever" off of his last album, 2018's Testing. In addition, his boo Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, were in attendance to watch it all go down. Eventually, Rocky made his way to land and treated festival-goers to some more amazing performances.

Of course, A$AP Rocky also filled his set with previews of various songs from his long-awaited upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb. Maybe they don't end up on the final tracklist, but either way, it's clear he's been hard at work on a lot of bangers. One preview even featured BossMan Dlow, and hopefully that's not the only new gen collab we get. Other cuts reference the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole battle, whereas die-hards still got to enjoy classics like "Lord Pretty Flacko Joyde 2" and "Yamborghini High."

Read More: Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seemingly Address ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Lawsuit Rumors

ASAP Rocky New Album Don't Be Dumb

Speaking of that new LP, the father of two recently ran into trouble at Paris Fashion Week when a reporter asked him about it, as he knows just how long fans have been waiting for it despite numerous delays and unfulfilled promises or teases. "Don't do me like that," ASAP Rocky joked about his new album Don't Be Dumb. "Don't make me do that right now. You gon' get me beat up out here. They on my head because of questions like that," he added while laughing.

"I’m in the mixing and mastering realm of it," A$AP Rocky told GQ about Don't Be Dumb. "The album’s done. I just want to drop it. I don’t want to keep saying what I’m going to do and I want to give people what I’ve been promising them for a long-a** f***ing time." Hopefully this Rolling Loud LA performance means the new album is around the corner.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Walks Out Court With Ray-Bans On Right Into The Brand's First-Ever Creative Director Position

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.6K
ASAP Rocky Denies Siding Hip Hop News Music ASAP Rocky Denies Siding With Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Or J Cole On Upcoming Song 775
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park Music ASAP Rocky Reveals "Don't Be Dumb" Release Date And Previews New Song: Listen 6.5K
ASAP Rocky Gushes Over Wife Rihanna Hip Hop News Relationships ASAP Rocky Gushes Over His "Wife" Rihanna And Fans Are Looking For A Ring 265