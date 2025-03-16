ASAP Rocky Performs From A Helicopter At Rolling Loud LA With Rihanna & Blue Ivy's Support

ASAP Rocky recently got over his assault case thanks to the court's acquittal, and what better way to celebrate than by pushing his live skills to the next level? He recently rocked the massive Hollywood Park crowd at his headlining Rolling Loud Los Angeles performance, pulling up in a helicopter above the crowd and stage. From there, the Harlem creative energetically performed various cuts including "A$AP Forever" off of his last album, 2018's Testing. In addition, his boo Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, were in attendance to watch it all go down. Eventually, Rocky made his way to land and treated festival-goers to some more amazing performances.

Of course, A$AP Rocky also filled his set with previews of various songs from his long-awaited upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb. Maybe they don't end up on the final tracklist, but either way, it's clear he's been hard at work on a lot of bangers. One preview even featured BossMan Dlow, and hopefully that's not the only new gen collab we get. Other cuts reference the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole battle, whereas die-hards still got to enjoy classics like "Lord Pretty Flacko Joyde 2" and "Yamborghini High."

ASAP Rocky New Album Don't Be Dumb

Speaking of that new LP, the father of two recently ran into trouble at Paris Fashion Week when a reporter asked him about it, as he knows just how long fans have been waiting for it despite numerous delays and unfulfilled promises or teases. "Don't do me like that," ASAP Rocky joked about his new album Don't Be Dumb. "Don't make me do that right now. You gon' get me beat up out here. They on my head because of questions like that," he added while laughing.