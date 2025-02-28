ASAP Rocky Delivers Massive Update On New Album “Don’t Be Dumb”

ASAP Rocky fans have been waiting for his new album Don't Be Dumb for quite some time. Unfortunately, despite countless hopeful updates, it still remains unclear when exactly they can plan to hear it. The rapper understands how frustrating this must be for his loyal supporters, however. He realizes that they're anxious to just get their hands on the project already, which he discussed during a recent interview with GQ. He noted that while he knows it's been a long time coming, he's eager to unleash what he's been working so hard on.

“I’m in the mixing and mastering realm of it," he explained. "But I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album. They’re just ready to get this sh*t, you know what I’m saying? I don’t think anybody wants to hear where I’m at with it, how far is it along and all that. They just want to hear some sh*t just to see where I’m at, and I promise I got some new sh*t in store. I’m challenging myself. It’s like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse."

ASAP Rocky's New Album

ASAP Rocky attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"The album’s done," Rocky added. "I just want to drop it. I don’t want to keep saying what I’m going to do and I want to give people what I’ve been promising them for a long-a** f*cking time.” The performer has had a lot on his plate lately, as he just recently wrapped up his assault trial. He was accused of shooting at his former associate ASAP Relli back in 2021, and had been charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.