50 Cent Shares His Thoughts On Eminem's Album "The Death Of Slim Shady"

50 might be a little biased but a lot of fans share his thoughts.

So far, Eminem's new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), is shaping up to another successful release. The hard numbers and projections prove that, as the project is already over 100 million streams on Spotify in just two days and it looks to move over 300,000 copies in its first week. In relation to the latter, if that turns out to be true, it will be the biggest debut for any rap tape this year. Fan reactions for the most part have been pretty favorable too, with many labeling it the best Eminem album in the last decade or so.

Listeners are also just appreciating the fact that he is continuing to make music at this stage in his career. "The album is really 🔥 but these kids don’t appreciate how lucky we all are that he’s still making music", one IG user writes. Another even goes as far as to predict that Shady's lyrics will be analyzed in school. "One day people will be studying Em in schools like they do Shakespeare." These replies can be found underneath 50 Cent's post in which he shares his feelings on Eminem's new album.

50 Cent Leaves Glowing Review Of Eminem's New Album

Obviously, these two are extremely tight and have been working together since the early 2000s. So, his review is going to biased but, at least it is not far off from the general consensus. "Yo @eminem s*** is crazy it takes me a while to understand the details of this one. 🔥 @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi". While it would have been cool for this dynamic duo to have collaborated on this project in some shape or form, it is great to see that they continue to support each other. We supposedly have a deluxe version on the way, so fingers crossed until then.