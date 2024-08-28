Irv Gotti Confirms He Suffered A Stroke After Wack 100 Leaks Photo Of Him Using A Cane

A representative for Irv Gotti has confirmed that the music industry veteran suffered a "minor stroke" earlier this year. The news comes after Wack 100 leaked the information in the latest episode of his podcast, as caught by TMZ. “Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," his rep. told the outlet. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”
During the podcast, Wack claimed to have pictures of Gotti in the aftermath of the stroke and knew someone at a recovery center where Gotti allegedly received treatment. He ended up sharing a photo of Gotti walking with the help of a cane on his Instagram page. In the comments section of the upload, fans scolded him for being insensitive about the situation.
Irv Gotti Attends City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala
Health problems aren't the only issues plaguing Gotti in recent months. He's also facing a lawsuit with accusations of sexual assault, battery, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. A Jane Doe filed the complaint in Miami-Dade County, Florida, back in July, claiming his actions caused her "severe emotional and psychological harm." Gotti denied the claims in a statement, labeling them an "affront to women who have truly suffered abuse."
Wack 100 Shares Photo Of Irv Gotti
Check out the picture Wack 100 uploaded of Gotti using a walker below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Irv Gotti as well as Wack 100 on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]