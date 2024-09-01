DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Denies Working With Irv Gotti On Biopic

BYCaroline Fisher559 Views
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
&lt;&gt; at MetLife Stadium on June 11, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Tashera Simmons has set the record straight.

Earlier this month, Wack 100 revealed that Irv Gotti suffered a stroke this year. He shared the unfortunate news on his podcast and later leaked a photo of him walking with a cane. Shortly after, Gotti's team confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ, revealing that he's doing just fine now.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," a rep explained. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.” He later chatted with The Shade Room, assuring the outlet that he was in good health.

Tashera Simmons Reacts To Irv Gotti Announcement

“I’m getting older. That’s all,” he said. “Only thing worse than getting old is not getting old.” Gotti also revealed that he's currently working on a DMX biopic. Now, however, DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons has taken to Instagram to issue a statement in response to Gotti's claim. "In light of recent speculation, we want to clarify that we are not currently working with Irv Gotti, nor have we agreed to partner with him on any content related to Earl Simmons, including a biopic," she wrote.

"Earl Simmons, known professionally as DMX, is an iconic figure in the music industry whose life and story hold significant importance. As we move forward with any potential projects related to his legacy, we are committed to ensuring that they are handled with the utmost respect and integrity," the statement continues. "We appreciate the support and interest from fans and the public regarding Earl Simmons’ story. Any official announcements regarding future projects will be communicated through our official channels." What do you think of Tashera Simmons' response to Irv Gotti claiming he's working on a DMX biopic? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

