Irv Gotti Recalls Scaring Nas In Baltimore: “What If We Get Killed?”

Irv Gotti says that he once scared Nas by suggesting they ride through a hood in Baltimore and flaunt their wealth. He recalled the moment during his recent appearance on Drink Champs.

“When Nas was in the Crack House [the studio] — and this was when I’m high as fuck [on ecstasy], grinding my teeth — I’m telling Nas, ‘We gon’ get three tour buses. We gon’ grab you, Ja, Ashanti. We gon’ hitch a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, a Bentley to the back of the tour bus,’” Gotti remembered. “This is when he was like, ‘Okay, I’m not fucking with these n****s.’”

Read More: Irv Gotti Says JAY-Z Carried Roc-A-Fella

Irv Gotti & Nas Meet Up In West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 10: Rapper Nas and producer Irv Gotti attend Maxim’s Hot 100 Women of 2014 celebration and sneak peek of the future of Maxim at Pacific Design Center on June 10, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MAXIM)

He continued: “We had a show in Baltimore that night. I said, ‘Before we go to the show, we gon’ hit the hood and we gon’ ride through.’ I was like, ‘Yo, hood n****s is gonna go cr*zy!’ Imagine me, Nas, Ja, Ashanti and we pulling up in Rolls-Royces and eating fried chicken in the hood. That’s a moment. Anyone who gets a glimpse of that is never forgetting that. So Nas was like, ‘Yo, I hear you but what if we get killed? Being in the hood like that.’ This is when I lost him. I said, ‘If we get killed, then we martyrs, n***a.’” Check out Gotti’s full appearance on Drink Champs below.

Irv Gotti Speaks With N.O.R.E.

"Nas was afraid of getting killed," Irv Gotti says he lost Nas when he tried to persuade him to ride through a Baltimore hood. pic.twitter.com/RvTs4Vo8LY — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 20, 2023

Elsewhere in the interview, Gotti argued that JAY-Z carried Roc-A-Fella, reflected on founding Murder Inc. Records, discussed his plans for the future, and more. The interview received backlash on social media from several voices, including Elliott Wilson. “Who got the petition to end all Irv Gotti interviews? Sign me up!” Wilson posted on Monday.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Takes Issue With Irv Gotti’s “Drink Champs” Appearance: “Petition To End All Irv Gotti Interviews?”

[Via]