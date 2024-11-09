50 Cent Fuels Dame Dash Feud With Shady IG Post

50 Cent is not backing down.

50 Cent and Dame Dash's back and forth continues, with Fif throwing the latest jab on Instagram today. He shared a clip suggesting that everyone including Dame should "try to have a nice day," and included some serious shade in his caption. "Tag Dame and tell him If he was respectful to people when he was up, this would never have happened. [laughing emoji] Try to have a nice day!" he wrote.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what prompted Fif's post, as they've been going after one another online for a while. Recently, however, Dame sat down for an interview on America Nu Network, where he questioned 50 Cent's behavior towards Cam'ron at SelectCon in New York City last month.

50 Cent Trolls Dame Dash

“50 Cent gave him a pound... I got mad a little bit about that because 50 patted him on his hips twice. He gave him a pat pat. So I’m like, ‘Yo, why you smacking Cam on his a** like that?’ Pause! Like what? In this environment, in a tight-a** suit?” he said. "What do you do when a strong-a** n***a with a tight suit smacks you on the a**? You got to say stop. No pat-pat. We not in the pat-pat club."