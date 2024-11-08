50 Cent’s Iconic “Candy Shop” Video Hits Impressive New Milestone

50 Cent has certainly seen no shortage of success this year, and this week was no exception. According to Billboard, the rapper reached an impressive new milestone on YouTube. His iconic "Candy Shop" music video featuring Olivia hit a whopping 1 billion views. The track, which appears on his 2005 album The Massacre, joins his 2003 Get Rich or Die Tryin' hit "In Da Club."
"Candy Shop" spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release. It was his third No. 1 single in two years following "In Da Club" and "21 Questions" featuring Nate Dogg. The raunchy accompanying music video features cameos from Lil Scrappy, Young Buck, and Lloyd Banks. The milestone comes just a few weeks after Fif announced his Las Vegas residency, which is scheduled to begin next month.
"My first Vegas residency is going to be an experience, you don’t wanna miss this! I’ll be doing 6 Exclusive shows December 27 - January 4 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets on sale Saturday 🔥," the hitmaker announced in October. Reportedly, there will also be a special New Year's Eve celebration presented by Sire Spirits.
As for whether or not fans can expect 50 to drop more hits like "Candy Shop" any time soon, that remains unclear. During a chat with Earn Your Leisure at Invest Fest, he explained why he rarely releases new music. “If you listen to the music that’s out right now, I have to tap into my st*pid," he said. "I have to tap into the st*pid side of me to write the right thing when it comes time to write the music." He continued, arguing that he could make a bigger impact with his other endeavors. What do you think of 50 Cent's "Candy Shop" music video hitting 1 billion views on YouTube? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
