50 Cent’s Iconic “Candy Shop” Video Hits Impressive New Milestone

It's a big day for 50 Cent.

50 Cent has certainly seen no shortage of success this year, and this week was no exception. According to Billboard, the rapper reached an impressive new milestone on YouTube. His iconic "Candy Shop" music video featuring Olivia hit a whopping 1 billion views. The track, which appears on his 2005 album The Massacre, joins his 2003 Get Rich or Die Tryin' hit "In Da Club."

"Candy Shop" spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release. It was his third No. 1 single in two years following "In Da Club" and "21 Questions" featuring Nate Dogg. The raunchy accompanying music video features cameos from Lil Scrappy, Young Buck, and Lloyd Banks. The milestone comes just a few weeks after Fif announced his Las Vegas residency, which is scheduled to begin next month.

"My first Vegas residency is going to be an experience, you don’t wanna miss this! I’ll be doing 6 Exclusive shows December 27 - January 4 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets on sale Saturday 🔥," the hitmaker announced in October. Reportedly, there will also be a special New Year's Eve celebration presented by Sire Spirits.