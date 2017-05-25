the massacre
- Music50 Cent Says He's Pulling "The Massacre" Show From STARZAfter STARZ pulled the plug on Snoop Dogg's "Murder Was The Case," 50 Cent reveals that he's taking "The Massacre" to another network. By Aron A.
- Hip-Hop History50 Cent Flexes The Success Of Sophomore Album "The Massacre"50 Cent fires back at anyone who thinks that "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'" is his only successful album. By Aron A.
- Original ContentIs 50 Cent's Rapping Ability Overlooked?Now that 50 Cent has solidified himself as a television mogul, it seems appropriate to reflect on his position in the hierarchy of hip-hop greats. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content50 Cent's "The Massacre" Is Almost Diamond But Still UnderratedToday marks the fifteenth birthday of 50 Cent's best-selling classic "The Massacre," an album forever cast in the shadow of its predecessor. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEminem's Shady Records: A Complete History Part 2A comprehensive examination of Eminem's Shady Records, spanning from 2003 to present day. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Compares His Haters To Boys Going Through Puberty50 Cent is tired of haters chirping him on Instagram about his workout regimen.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentWhy 50 Cent Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeWith an essential hip-hop classic under his belt, 50 Cent's impact on the game is undeniable. Is it time to start including Curtis Jackson in the GOAT conversation?By Mitch Findlay
- News50 Cent & Eminem Kicked Ass And Took Names On "GATman & Robbin"50 Cent and Eminem make a legendary crime-fighting duo on this "Massacre" standout. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWhat Would An Eminem And 50 Cent Collaboration Sound Like In 2018?Will Eminem and 50 Cent ever collaborate again? By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content50 Cent: The Ultimate QuizCurtis Jackson Stans unite. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content#TBT: Aftermath: Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, & The GameAftermath 1996-2005.By Danny Schwartz