50 Cent Will Always Have The Temperature At Clubs Turned Up With "Candy Shop"

50 Cent's second studio album was not as chockful of hits as his debut, but "Candy Shop" may still be his most recognizable record ever.

The early 2000s brought about the bling era, with Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and of course, 50 Cent being the faces of it. All three were responsible for making commercial smashes during this period. However, the latter may have been the MC when it came to that. Obviously, fans are going to immediately point to his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin'. From top to bottom, it was filled with iconic bangers for the club and for the whip. "Many Men," "In Da Club," "P.I.M.P., and "21 Questions" are the ones everyone remembers.

However, you can make the argument that neither one of those songs are his most recognizable. If you visit his very next LP, The Massacre, which turns 20 years old today, you may remember a little track called "Candy Shop." The Scott Storch-produced and Olivia-assisted single went platinum just over year after its release. Despite it being dropped way before the streaming era, it's just his second song to hit the billion club on Spotify. Its equally unforgettable music video is also over one billion views and is five times platinum as of 2023. Overall, Fif was just in his bag and reestablished his position as one of the great hit writers of his time.

50 Cent & Olivia "Candy Shop"

Quotable Lyrics:

Wanna show me you could work it, baby? No problem
Get on top, then get to bounce around like a low rider
I'm a seasoned vet when it come to this sh*t
After you work up a sweat, you could play with the stick
I'm tryin' to explain, baby, the best way I can
I'll melt in your mouth, girl, not in your hand, ha-ha

