50 Cent Showcased His Incredible Hook Writing Skills On "P.I.M.P."

50 Cent delivered a masterpiece with his 2003 album Get Rich Or Die Tryin'. This album is officially 20 years old and it is hard to believe that is the case. After all, a lot of our readers and even writers on this site grew up on this album. For younger millennials and some Gen Z, this was their introduction to the genre. However, for others, this was just another great album in a sea of legendary releases from the hip-hop world. With the culture turning 50 years old this year, it is important to talk about albums like Get Rich and give it its due flowers.

20 years ago today, this album was crowned the best-selling album of 2003. It went up against some heavy-hitters that year, however, Fif was the one who dominated the year. With that said, we are celebrating this Thursday by highlighting a track from the album. Below, you will find the audio of the song "P.I.M.P." This is a track that has some iconic production, and that hook is just another example of how Fif was on another level at this time.

50 Cent Forged His Legacy With "GRODT"

Overall, this is a defining album of the 2000s. Songs like "P.I.M.P." further that legacy and make this one of the greatest hip-hop projects ever. Of course, there are plenty of great tracks to choose from off of this project. It is a huge accomplishment for Fif and one that we are glad to have, all of these years later.

Let us know your favorite song on Get Rich or Die Tryin', in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

She feed them foolish fantasies, they pay her 'cause they want her

I spit a little G, man, and my game got her

An hour later, have that ass up in the Ramada

Them trick n****s in her ear sayin' they think about her

I got the bitch by the bar, tryna get a drink up out her

