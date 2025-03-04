50 Cent's "The Massacre" Is An Embodiment Of Who He's Always Been

50 Cent's sophomore album is already 20 years old and it's wild to look back and see just how huge it was when it released.

All of these records make us think back to the good ol' days and remind us of just how much motion he had. The now 20-year-old album sold 1.14 million copies in its first week, one of the few records ever to achieve that feat. That was with a shortened release week as well. Additionally, it also housed some of his biggest songs to date such as "Disco Inferno," "Just A Lil Bit," and of course, "Candy Shop." It maintained another great blend of commercial and gritty similar to his impactful debut. Overall, it was (and still is) a project that did the sequel thing right and proved that 50 was that guy and unapologetically so.

50 Cent has always been a confrontational guy. Sadly, it hasn't been in his music for quite some time. Instead, he's been comfortable airing out his issues with his many enemies on social media. Its entertainment for most people, but we wouldn't be shocked if there were a greater number of folks who miss that same attitude in his material more. His sophomore album, The Massacre, was chockful of in-your-face East Coast street bangers. "In My Hood" and "Gunz Come Out" are just a couple. But you obviously can't forget "Piggybank" in which 50 Cent goes right at his competition in Nas, Jadakiss , Fat Joe , and more with brute force.

