50 Cent Producing Podcast About DMX's Upbringing Hosted By Jadakiss

BY Zachary Horvath
50 cent
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the officially opening of the Humor & Harmony Weekend festival Thursday afternoon during a ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Aug. 8, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper Jadakiss waves to the fans during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner via Imagn Images
50 Cent has been busy as this podcast surrounding the early life of DMX is now the second project of his announced this week.

"Can't stop won't stop" is 50 Cent's motto right now. The rapper and business mogul is showing that he's got more projects to share in regard to entertainment. Per a report from Deadline, the New York native is in the midst of producing a podcast series revolving around DMX and his early life.

It's a collaboration between Fif's G-Unit Audio collective, Narratively, and iHeartPodcasts with the title being Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX. It's going to be available anywhere podcasts are accessible sometime later this year.

This is going to be a true New York production as Jadakiss is going to be the host of the series. In the first season of Becoming DMX, it will focus on doing whatever it took Earl Simmons to get to where he wanted to go.

As Deadline writes, "Family members, childhood friends, collaborators, rivals, and cultural icons will share intimate, firsthand insight into DMX’s formative years."

After shining all of the light on the late "X Gon' Give It To Ya" rapper, later seasons will shift their attention to other stars.

Usually, 50 Cent takes to his Instagram to talk his talk. But instead, the outlet acquired a polished statement from Curtis Jackson, who sounds eager to get DMX's story out there.

"DMX’s story is bigger than the music — it’s about survival, faith, pain, and purpose. Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX gives people a chance to understand where X came from, before the fame, through the voices of the people who were really there. This is the story that shaped the legend."

50 Cent Producing Drew Findling Drama

For some extra New York flair, Bruce Miller and Justin Baez are serving as executive producers. Like DMX and Jadakiss, they too are Yonkers natives. Both men were also close with DMX and remain as such with his family.

But this isn't the only project that 50 Cent is working on.

Just yesterday, he dropped a teaser trailer to his Instagram about a scripted docuseries surrounding Drew Findling. He's widely regarded as the go-to lawyer for rappers, who has been helping beat cases for the last 20 years or more.

He's currently deciphering Lil Durk and YNW Melly's murder cases. A release date for this drama isn't available yet either, but this is also a joint effort. Quality Control's film branch Quality Films is partnering up with the hitmaker, and their show will be called Billion Dollar Lawyer, which is Findling's nickname thanks to the late Young Dolph.

