Travis Scott Says He’s Focused On Healing And Accountability After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is speaking more openly about the lasting impact of the Astroworld tragedy and what healing looks like for him moving forward. In a recent sit-down with Rolling Stone, the Houston superstar reflected on the deadly crowd surge that occurred at his hometown festival, a moment that continues to follow him years later. The usually high-energy performer took a more serious tone as he talked about the weight of what happened and how deeply it changed his perspective.

Scott explained that his original vision for the festival was rooted in giving back to the city that raised him. "When I did that festival, I was trying to bring something to where I’m from. And when you look back, it’s like a time that was supposed to be so enjoyable just went wrong," Travis Scott said. "I would love to heal that in the city. But I would also want people to be receptive [to it]. I don’t want to force a reception."

What was meant to be a celebration of community, music, and hometown pride quickly turned into something heartbreaking. Looking back, he admitted it’s painful knowing a moment designed for joy became associated with loss and trauma. The incident resulted in 10 wrongful death lawsuits being filed by the victims' families against Scott, Live Nation, and more.

The rapper shared that he still hopes to find ways to repair that relationship with Houston and the people affected, but he wants any healing process to feel genuine rather than forced.

Travis Scott Speaks On Astroworld Tragedy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 17: Travis Scott speaks onstage at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

He emphasized that rebuilding trust takes time and mutual openness, not pressure or public optics. Beyond the tragedy itself, Scott also touched on how the event shifted how people view him.

"Through that experience, I think, there’s a distorted view of who I am and what I care about," Scott explained. "Sometimes when I read or even hear about some of the s**t that people write, I don’t even know if they believe it. I think there’s always been this distorted view of what I am. And it’s my responsibility just to keep showing what it really is.”

He acknowledged that there’s now a warped perception of his character and intentions in the public eye. According to Scott, some of the narratives he sees don’t even feel real to him.

Rather than fighting every headline, Scott says his focus is on consistently showing who he really is through his actions, not just words. He believes accountability and growth happen over time, and that the only way forward is to keep demonstrating care, responsibility, and commitment to doing better.

While opinions around the Astroworld incident remain divided, Scott’s latest comments signal a desire to move toward healing. Both personally and within the city that helped shape his career.