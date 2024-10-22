Travis Scott Settles 100 Personal Injury Lawsuits Stemming From Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott and Live Nation are still nowhere near in the clear for their contributions to the ASTROWORLD tragedy. While it seems some fans have pushed it to the wayside, others are nowhere close to getting past it. Ten concertgoers tragically lost their lives back in November of 2021 in Houston. Subsequently, all of those families filed wrongful death lawsuits against the mega star rapper. As of late May of this year, they have been settled.
Nine-year-old Ezra Blount was the last of the victims to receive some sort of conclusion. The trial for this lawsuit was supposed to happen in September, but both sides were able to come to an agreement months in advance. However, it wasn't just wrongful death suits. Hundreds of personal injury claims were also filed against Travis Scott and the event's organizer, Live Nation. Trial for two bellwether plaintiffs, Angel Dominguez and Elizabeth Martinez was originally set for today, October 22.
Travis Scott Preps For His Trial Today
However, Scott is working ahead of schedule again, according to The Dallas Morning News (via XXL). Yesterday, October 21, him and Live Nation settled both Dominguez and Martinez's lawsuits, which equates to 100 plaintiffs. There is a third on the way from Henry Nguyen, however, his trial is currently being rescheduled. Because of this and the sheer number of lawsuits still pending, Dominguez and Martinez's cases were classified as bellwether. It essentially means that they were "practice runs" to prepare for what's to be expected to be a grueling few months at least for Scott and Live Nation going forward.
