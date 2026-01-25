Ian Connor Shockingly Claims A$AP Rocky "Killed" A$AP Yams

The tragic passing of A$AP Yams 11 years ago still pains A$AP Rocky and the rest of the A$AP Mob, but they always make sure to celebrate his life and legacy. However, a past affiliate in Ian Connor recently took to Twitter with a bold claim amid his beef with Rocky, claiming on Sunday morning (January 25) that the Don't Be Dumb artist "killed" Yams.

"Rocky Killed Yams, I Don’t Even Care No More," he wrote. "Is What It Is." Of course, many fans expressed shock at this for its brazen nature and the severity of the allegations. It's also vague enough to where fans have interpreted this as both a literal allegation and a figurative one. Nevertheless, many folks in the replies to this tweet blasted this claim.

Many also brought up previous allegations against Ian Connor, which include multiple accusations of sexual assault. This is allegedly what led to a fallout between A$AP Rocky and Ian Connor and those in their circles, although that's probably due to public perception. In reality, Connor's been going hard at Rocky for years now, but Rocky allegedly claimed in 2023 that they are still brothers.

How Did A$AP Yams Die?

For those unaware, A$AP Yams passed away due to an acute mixed-drug intoxication which included benzodiazepine and opiates. He was found unresponsive in his apartment in Brooklyn in January of 2015, and medics pronounced him dead at a nearby medical center. Artists today continue to honor A$AP Yams, whose role in the A$AP Mob, Rocky's career, and what was popular in hip-hop at the time is one of the decade's indelible influences.

As for Ian Connor's beef with A$AP Rocky, the exact origins of it remain unclear. Considering how Rocky changed lyrics to both diss Connor and A$AP Bari back in 2023, who both have sexual misconduct allegations, many fans assumed this was the reason.