ASAP Rocky recently dropped the new single "pray4dagang," and its quality sadly did not outshine the discourse the track's changes and performance generated. The song reportedly failed to chart on Apple Music despite being a temporary exclusive, he mysteriously deleted the music video from YouTube, and now Ian Connor is jumping down his throat again.

Via Twitter, A$AP Rocky's former friend and fashion designer launched various jabs and disses against the father of two (soon to be three). "Should've Modeled," he wrote in reaction to the single's Apple Music chart absence. Then, Connor mocked the Harlem creative for taking down the "pray4dagang" video from YouTube.

"Unreleased His Own S**t," Ian Connor wrote with a slew of laughing and crying emojis. Subsequent tweets were not kinder. "How You Unrelease The Release? That’s Reverse Engineering Right There," he wrote, and he let off a few other messages while responding to fans.

"He Fucked [Me] Over, Badly At That," Connor tweeted. Here are a few other online remarks from the past 24 hours: "Give It Up and Grow Up Bro. He’s A Babysitter , Horrible Artist and Even S***tier Clothes Maker." "I Just Genuinely Hate False Idols." "He Writes Off His Resentment For [Me] and [Playboi] Carti With A False Smile and Mediocre Advice." "[He owes me] A Few M’s, Legally At That." "I Will Admit The 3 Months Ago Version [of DON'T BE DUMB] Was Amazing , Well The First 5 Songs Consecutively Hit. I’m No Hater."

When Is ASAP Rocky Dropping?

Also, Ian Connor made a joke about Playboi Carti's upcoming album BABY BOI feeding A$AP Rocky's family. Carti is on Rocky's AWGE label, and Connor also claimed Rocky had nothing to do with the delay of the Opium boss' MUSIC project.

For those unaware, Ian Connor and A$AP Rocky's beef began for unknown reasons behind the scenes, but it quickly materialized. The former does have sexual misconduct allegations that have dogged him for years now.