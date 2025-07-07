Ian Connor Mercilessly Clowns ASAP Rocky For Messy "DON'T BE DUMB" Rollout

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 505 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ian Connor Disses ASAP Rocky Dont Be Dumb Rollout Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Met Gala Co-Chair, A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky and Ian Connor were once close friends, but the relationship between the two could not be further apart these days.

ASAP Rocky recently dropped the new single "pray4dagang," and its quality sadly did not outshine the discourse the track's changes and performance generated. The song reportedly failed to chart on Apple Music despite being a temporary exclusive, he mysteriously deleted the music video from YouTube, and now Ian Connor is jumping down his throat again.

Via Twitter, A$AP Rocky's former friend and fashion designer launched various jabs and disses against the father of two (soon to be three). "Should've Modeled," he wrote in reaction to the single's Apple Music chart absence. Then, Connor mocked the Harlem creative for taking down the "pray4dagang" video from YouTube.

"Unreleased His Own S**t," Ian Connor wrote with a slew of laughing and crying emojis. Subsequent tweets were not kinder. "How You Unrelease The Release? That’s Reverse Engineering Right There," he wrote, and he let off a few other messages while responding to fans.

"He Fucked [Me] Over, Badly At That," Connor tweeted. Here are a few other online remarks from the past 24 hours: "Give It Up and Grow Up Bro. He’s A Babysitter , Horrible Artist and Even S***tier Clothes Maker." "I Just Genuinely Hate False Idols." "He Writes Off His Resentment For [Me] and [Playboi] Carti With A False Smile and Mediocre Advice." "[He owes me] A Few M’s, Legally At That." "I Will Admit The 3 Months Ago Version [of DON'T BE DUMB] Was Amazing , Well The First 5 Songs Consecutively Hit. I’m No Hater."

Read More: ASAP Rocky & Travis Scott Beef: A Brief Timeline Of Tension, Clashes & Confusion

When Is ASAP Rocky Dropping?

Also, Ian Connor made a joke about Playboi Carti's upcoming album BABY BOI feeding A$AP Rocky's family. Carti is on Rocky's AWGE label, and Connor also claimed Rocky had nothing to do with the delay of the Opium boss' MUSIC project.

For those unaware, Ian Connor and A$AP Rocky's beef began for unknown reasons behind the scenes, but it quickly materialized. The former does have sexual misconduct allegations that have dogged him for years now.

In addition to Connor's social media shots, Rocky also took aim during performances where he changed certain lyrics to diss the fashion designer. Amid the wait for the new album Don't Be Dumb (which still doesn't have a release date), we will see if these former friends ever bury the hatchet one day.

Read More: Did Diddy Beat The Case? Everything To Know About His Conviction & Sentencing

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival Music Ian Connor Calls Out A$AP Rocky And Claims Playboi Carti Dissed Him 1.9K
ASAP Rocky Travis Scott Music ASAP Rocky & Travis Scott Beef: A Brief Timeline Of Tension, Clashes & Confusion 2.3K
Image via HNHH Original Content Everything You Need To Know About Ian Connor 185.6K
2023 Rolling Loud Miami Music ASAP Rocky Disses ASAP Bari & Ian Connor At Rolling Loud 4.4K