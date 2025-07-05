A$AP Rocky Drops Cinematic Visual For "DON'T BE DUMB" Single "pray4dagang"

"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky did have the music video for "pray4dagang" up on YouTube, but it's no longer active at the time of writing.

A$AP Rocky has seemingly resuscitated the rollout for DON'T BE DUMB this week with the release of "pray4dagang." The Harlem visionary and luminary dropped the KayCyy-assisted track exclusively to Apple Music on July 4; however, it has since landed on other DSPs like Spotify as of today.

The song is cinematic in nature with its heavenly background vocals, military drum pattern, and haunting vibe. Both artists divulge on their struggles with how fame can make it hard to balance other aspects of your life. Rocky also touches on how he's lost friends as a result of his rise or his actions.

It's a moving track and one that shows just how well the A$AP star continues to thrive in the cloud rap space. To accompany this special track, the future father of three dropped an equally grand music video... sort of.

Similar to the audio, the visual was only on Apple Music to start. However, it eventually made its way to YouTube, with his AWGE imprint sharing a link to it on their X account. But this is where things get wonky because its nowhere to be found on the platform.

As of now, it can only be viewed on the streaming service.

A$AP Rocky DON'T BE DUMB

Even weirder is the fact that the visual doesn't include the full song. It contains a little over two minutes of the audio instead as caught by NFR Podcast. Right now, it's unclear as to if this is how A$AP Rocky intended the rollout to be.

Either way, it's cool that we have more world building going for DON'T BE DUMB. Similar to the visuals for songs like "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)" and "Same Problems?" white ski masks and American flags are prominent.

This time through, Rocky is on a battlefield of sorts as he and his compatriots are charging at another horde in slow motion. It's breathtaking and dramatic and shows how broad his scope is for the album. Hopefully, this will lead to a release date announcement in the near future.

