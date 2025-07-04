A$AP Rocky aims to get fans hyped again for his fourth studio album, "DON'T BE DUMB," with his first single since last September.

Came back home, everything wrong And everything changed, had to pray for the gang Pray like grace, say my grace, every day, I pray (Pray, pray) I pray my son pick up my traits and not my ways (That's my baby) Pray for myself, hope I don't get in my own way, yeah Pray for these n****s and these h*es, in Jesus name, yeah

Both of these things are essentially slowing down the rollout even more so for DON'T BE DUMB. The fourth studio album has been eagerly awaited and hyped up by fans for what feels like a decade at this point. But we still seem quite a ways away from getting any concrete timeline.

It's a bit of an interesting time in the career of A$AP Rocky. He's not too far removed from his assault case in which he was acquitted of. The Harlem rapper has been doing his best to move on from that by going to fashion shows and focusing on his growing family with Rihanna . They are expecting child number three as of now.

