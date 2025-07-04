It's a bit of an interesting time in the career of A$AP Rocky. He's not too far removed from his assault case in which he was acquitted of. The Harlem rapper has been doing his best to move on from that by going to fashion shows and focusing on his growing family with Rihanna. They are expecting child number three as of now.
Both of these things are essentially slowing down the rollout even more so for DON'T BE DUMB. The fourth studio album has been eagerly awaited and hyped up by fans for what feels like a decade at this point. But we still seem quite a ways away from getting any concrete timeline.
We have been treated to a countless number of snippets and teasers since the project's announcement, but it hasn't really led anywhere. Hopefully, this latest track, "pray4dagang" actually gets the ball rolling. This is A$AP Rocky's first potential offering since last September's "Ruby Rosary" featuring J. Cole with production from The Alchemist.
Available exclusively on Apple Music for the first 24 hours of its release, the track is a reflective one. Rocky and his guest star, KayCyy, talk about balancing family and friends with their music careers. The lead artist's first verse cuts deep as he hopes that his children don't make the same mistakes he's made.
Moreover, the single sounds beautiful thanks to James Blake's incredible ear for instrumentation. Overall, it's gets two thumbs up from us. So, don't wait and check out "pray4dagang" right now.
A$AP Rocky & KayCyy "pray4dagang"
Quotable Lyrics:
Came back home, everything wrong
And everything changed, had to pray for the gang
Pray like grace, say my grace, every day, I pray (Pray, pray)
I pray my son pick up my traits and not my ways (That's my baby)
Pray for myself, hope I don't get in my own way, yeah
Pray for these n****s and these h*es, in Jesus name, yeah