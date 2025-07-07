ASAP Rocky surprised his fans over the weekend after it was noticed that the artist removed his new video “Pray4DaGang” from his YouTube account.

Social media was buzzing on Sunday (July 6) after a screen shot of the music video deleted surfaced on social media. After that, fans began discussing the new song’s streaming numbers. “ASAP Rocky ‘pray4dagang’ only received 236k streams on Spotify so far,” an Akademiks account tweeted. “His latest single “pray4dagang” is on pace to not chart the billboard hot 100 and go double grey flint lock pistol first week.”

The reason behind the music video’s removal remains unknown. “Pray4DaGang” is the latest single from Rocky’s anticipated album, Don’t Be Dumb.

ASAP Rocky has not addressed the removal yet. He originally promised the release of his new album in 2024.

ASAP Rocky Pray4DaGang

The video’s removal resulted in a variety of comments from fans. Fans shared jokes, theories, and criticism. “First rapper to unrelease a song wow,” tweeted one of the first fan reactions.

Another claimed embarrassment, tweeting, “Damn he really that embarrassed? I thought it was pretty good.”

Addressing Rocky’s rollout, a fan tweeted, “This guy’s rollout has become so comical beyond belief.”

Mentioning Drake as the reason, a fan tweeted, “Drake speaks the truth mf asap fell off.”

Preaching Drake’s message, they continued: “MF fell off that's what you get when you compare yourself to the goat Drake. Drake will keep breaking records while asap flops harder than last time.”

Patiently awaiting the album, a fan asked the rapper to just release it. They tweeted, “At this point, he just gotta drop the album and prove to everyone why he is the goat.”

Another fan suggested retirement, tweeting, “Might be time to pack it up, this is why you don’t take a decade off after 1 album (testing doesn’t exist imo).”