Ian Connor Makes Light Of His 33 Allegations On His 33rd Birthday

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 430 Views
Ian Connor Joke 33 Birthday Sexual Assault Allegations Streetwear News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 10: Ian Connor attends Fantasy Fridays Party at Revel Atlanta on October 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images) 2O24PRINCEWILLIAMSWWW.ATLpics.Net.
Ian Connor continues to brush off the alleged 33 accusations of sexual assault against him, clapping back at fans as well as peers.

Ian Connor had a massive fallout with his A$AP collaborators and more industry peers in the 2010s, wounds that still haven't healed. Many folks have assumed that this is due to the various sexual assault and rape allegations against him, which reportedly rose to 33 in 2020. The fashion designer and stylist trolled his fans and haters back then, and it seems like he's still in that spirit.

Today (Friday, January 2) marks his 33rd birthday, a celebration he acknowledged on Twitter. However, Connor wants to skip this year due to the association with his alleged number of accusations. "We Skipping This Year Due To Certain Circumstances," he quote-tweeted a post commemorating his 33rd birthday.

Many fans took to the replies with jokes of their own, criticisms, dismissals, defenses, and everything in between. Ian Connor's attitude concerning these allegations is nothing new, as he joked about the number 33 a lot in the past. However, to be clear, the exact number of allegations against him remains quite vague, especially in the legal sense. We will see if Kanye West's former style collaborator changes his tone on this in the future.

What Has Ian Connor Been Accused Of?

For those unaware, Ian Connor was initially accused of rape back in 2016, and five more allegations quickly mounted against him. As of 2020, that number reportedly rose to 33, and he has denied all of them. In fact, Connor even suggested years ago that A$AP Bari (who has his own sexual assault scandal) paid women to spread false allegations about him. Allegations against or from Ian in this regard never saw strong confirmation.

Elsewhere, though, Ian Connor is going at former friends. He continues to publicly bash A$AP Rocky every once in a while online, particularly after Rocky changed a song's lyrics to diss him during a 2023 performance. The two reportedly hashed it out via direct messages, although the public association between them is not what it used to be.

Nevertheless, Ian Connor has other industry peers. For example, he recently shared some alleged messages from Drake about visiting Young Thug in jail back during the YSL RICO trial. These allegations continue to follow Connor, but he seemingly has no plans to back down.

