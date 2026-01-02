Ian Connor Makes Light Of His 33 Allegations On His 33rd Birthday

Ian Connor had a massive fallout with his A$AP collaborators and more industry peers in the 2010s, wounds that still haven't healed. Many folks have assumed that this is due to the various sexual assault and rape allegations against him, which reportedly rose to 33 in 2020. The fashion designer and stylist trolled his fans and haters back then, and it seems like he's still in that spirit.

Today (Friday, January 2) marks his 33rd birthday, a celebration he acknowledged on Twitter. However, Connor wants to skip this year due to the association with his alleged number of accusations. "We Skipping This Year Due To Certain Circumstances," he quote-tweeted a post commemorating his 33rd birthday.

Many fans took to the replies with jokes of their own, criticisms, dismissals, defenses, and everything in between. Ian Connor's attitude concerning these allegations is nothing new, as he joked about the number 33 a lot in the past. However, to be clear, the exact number of allegations against him remains quite vague, especially in the legal sense. We will see if Kanye West's former style collaborator changes his tone on this in the future.

Read More: Violinist Accuses Will Smith Of Sexual Harassment In New Lawsuit

What Has Ian Connor Been Accused Of?

For those unaware, Ian Connor was initially accused of rape back in 2016, and five more allegations quickly mounted against him. As of 2020, that number reportedly rose to 33, and he has denied all of them. In fact, Connor even suggested years ago that A$AP Bari (who has his own sexual assault scandal) paid women to spread false allegations about him. Allegations against or from Ian in this regard never saw strong confirmation.

Elsewhere, though, Ian Connor is going at former friends. He continues to publicly bash A$AP Rocky every once in a while online, particularly after Rocky changed a song's lyrics to diss him during a 2023 performance. The two reportedly hashed it out via direct messages, although the public association between them is not what it used to be.