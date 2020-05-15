rape accusations
- CrimeKehlani Speaks On Kaalan Walker's Rape Conviction, Calls Out Victim-BlamersShe says she hopes people who supported Walker "feel like sh*t" while targeting blogs and platforms that victim-blamed.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureArmie Hammer Checks Into Rehab As Sexual Assault Allegations Abound: ReportReports state that Hammer struggles with alcoholism as well as substance abuse.By Erika Marie
- MusicMystikal Discusses Dismissed Rape Charges & Rapping For GodThe rapper says facing his most recent charges "was like a reoccurring bad dream."By Erika Marie
- SportsAntonio Brown Forced To Pay $100K To Rape AccuserAntonio Brown is in the midst of fighting the arbitrator's ruling.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRussell Simmons $10 Million Rape Lawsuit By Jane Doe Is DismissedThe music icon evades the case as the statute of limitations has expired.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDJ Erick Morillo Of "I Like To Move It" Fame Found Dead In Miami HomeThe famed DJ's death comes days before he was scheduled to appear in court.By Erika Marie
- Crime"Mythbusters" Star Adam Savage Accused Of Raping His SisterSavage is facing a lawsuit for a series of assaults he allegedly committed as a youth in the late 70s. By Noah John
- CrimeLeah Remini Rejoices In Scientologist Danny Masterson's Rape ChargesFormer Scientologist Leah Remini believes that Danny Masterson getting charged with rape is "just the beginning" when it comes to victims of Scientology.By Lynn S.
- CrimeDanny Masterson's Rape Accusers Release Joint Statement"That 70's Show" star Danny Masterson has been accused by several women of rape. His alleged victims have released a joint statement.By Lynn S.
- CrimeBacarri Rambo, Ex-NFL Player, Arrested On Charges Of Rape: ReportBacarri Rambo was taken into custody days after police reportedly responded to his home following a call about a rape.By Erika Marie
- GossipLucki Defends Himself Against Rape AccusationsChicago rapper Lucki denies the rape accusations made against him.By Alex Zidel
- GossipCardi B Blasts Twitter User Who Claims Rapper's Father Went To Prison For RapeCardi B took to Twitter to blast a user who shared a fake article about her father going to prison for rape.By Erika Marie