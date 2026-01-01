Violinist Accuses Will Smith Of Sexual Harassment In New Lawsuit

Musician Brian King Joseph alleges that Will Smith began "grooming and priming" him "for further sexual exploitation" in 2024.

Will Smith and his company Treyball Studios Management are now facing a new lawsuit filed by a tour violinist, per USA Today. The lawsuit details a concerning incident that the violinist, Brian King Joseph, alleges he experienced during the rapper's "Based On A True Story" tour. Allegedly, he returned to a Las Vegas hotel room he was staying in back in March to find a sexual note along with various items. Allegedly, these items included wipes, a beer bottle, HIV medication with someone else's name on it, and hospital discharge paperwork.

The note allegedly said, "Brian, I'll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us [drawn heart]," and was signed "Stone F." Allegedly, Joseph proceeded to report this to both hotel security and tour management. Three days later, he was fired. Per the lawsuit, management told him that he was fired because the tour was simply "moving in a different direction." He, on the other hand, alleges that he was fired in retaliation for reporting the hotel incident.

He additionally alleges that Smith had been "grooming and priming" him "for further sexual exploitation" since they met in 2024. Allegedly, they started spending more time alone together before the tour. Smith also allegedly told Joseph, "You and I have such a special connection, that I don't have with anyone else."

Why Is Will Smith Being Sued?
2024 BET Awards - Show
Will Smith performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"The sequence of events" and "circumstances of the hotel intrusion all point to a pattern of predatory behavior rather than an isolated incident," he alleges.

Joseph is suing Smith for alleged retaliation, wrongful termination, intimidation, and sexual harassment. He's seeking personal and financial damages. He alleges that he suffers from psychological damage and PTSD as a result of the alleged ordeal.

At the time of writing, Smith has not publicly addressed the allegations.

