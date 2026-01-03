Will Smith's Lawyer Responds To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

The bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit from Brian King Joseph against Will Smith and his company Treyball Studios Management, Inc. led to a lot of shocked reactions from fellow celebrities and the wider general public. Following this news, his lawyer Allen B. Grodsky reportedly issued a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday (January 1) responding to these allegations.

"Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless," Grodsky reportedly expressed. "They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light."

This statement follows a lot of discussion, debate, and divisive discourse about these accusations. For example, 50 Cent reacted to Will Smith's harassment lawsuit with a quick post on Instagram, in which he screenshotted a headline on the matter. "WTF is going on, I got a movie I want will for, this fool just mad he got fired."

Also, this comes amid a resurfaced Instagram post from Brian King Joseph in which he seemingly addresses his allegations. He reportedly published this video on Christmas (December 25) and filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on Tuesday (December 30). In the video, Joseph alluded to his alleged experiences as a tour violinist for Smith's "Based On A True Story" trek.

What Are The Allegations Against Will Smith?

For those unaware, Brian King Joseph is a 32-year-old musician who previously competed in America's Got Talent's 13th season in 2018. He reportedly seeks personal and financial damages for alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

More specifically, Joseph's allegations rest on an alleged incident that took place during Will Smith's tour in March of 2025. He claims that the actor and rapper "was deliberately grooming and priming [him] for further sexual exploitation." The specific alleged incident concerns how someone allegedly entered Joseph's Las Vegas hotel room and left "wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual’s name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to" the violinist.

Also, the items allegedly included a note from an individual self-identified as "Stone F" that read "Brian, I'll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us [drawn heart]." Brian King Joseph allegedly reported this to tour management, hotel staff, and a local police line. Three days later, tour management allegedly "shamed" him and let him go due to the tour "moving in a different direction."

Joseph claims that this alleged wrongful termination happened due to his report on the sexually implicit items (which he claims are not his) left in his Vegas hotel room. He alleges that he and Will Smith grew closer since meeting in 2024, started spending more time alone together, and that Smith told him, "You and I have such a special connection, that I don't have with anyone else."