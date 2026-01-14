Will Smith Laughs About Violinist’s Sexual Harassment Allegations

Will Smith is currently being sued by his former tour violinist, Brian King Joseph, for alleged sexual harassment and more.

He alleges that during the "Based On A True Story" tour, he entered his Las Vegas hotel room to find a startling surprise. Allegedly, wipes, a beer bottle, HIV medication, and hospital discharge paperwork had been left in there. He also allegedly discovered a suggestive note.

The note allegedly said, "Brian, I'll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us [drawn heart]," and was signed "Stone F." Three days after Joseph reported this to hotel security and tour management, he was fired. Management told him this was because the tour was "moving in a different direction." He, on the other hand, alleges that it was a direct response to his decision to report the hotel incident.

Will Smith Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations

Will Smith Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations
AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Centerpiece Gala Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" - Red Carpet
Actor Will Smith attends the Centerpiece Gala Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Joseph is seeking personal and financial damages, alleging that he now suffers from psychological damage and PTSD. "The sequence of events" and "circumstances of the hotel intrusion all point to a pattern of predatory behavior rather than an isolated incident," he alleges.

Smith was spotted in London this week, where one photographer asked him about the lawsuit. He didn't say anything, simply laughing before getting into his car, per TMZ. His attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, has already denied the allegations on his behalf.

"Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless," he told PEOPLE. "They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light."



