Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, is facing two charges for allegedly crashing a car carrying her son and his friends in Michigan. According to court records obtained by TMZ, the charges include operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop or identify after causing property damage. Both are misdemeanor offenses.
Sources tell the outlet that the incident ocurred around around 8:00 PM on Monday after Scott left her home with her son, Parker, and three of his friends. Shortly into the drive, she allegedly hit a parked car before returning to her driveway and smacking into the garage door.
Neighbors phoned the police, and when officers arrived, Scott was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Her attorney, Michael Smith, told TMZ that she is "a good person, a beautiful human being."
Who Is Kim Scott?
Eminem and Kim Scott were married from 1999 to 2001 and share a daughter, Hailie Jade. Eminem referenced her in his music numerous times, early in his career, such as on the songs “Kim” and “’97 Bonnie & Clyde," among others. They remarried in 2006, but that marriage ended the following year as well.
Last year, Eminem and Scott became grandparents as Hailie welcomed her first child with her husband, Evan McClintock. Before giving birth, she shared her thoughts on having kids during an episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast. “It’s so weird to think about… I can't even wrap my head around it,” Scott said at the time. “I have to meet this human that I've created. What's he gonna look like? What's he gonna … what's his personality gonna be [like]? It’s strange but super exciting.”