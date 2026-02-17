Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, is facing two charges for allegedly crashing a car carrying her son and his friends in Michigan. According to court records obtained by TMZ, the charges include operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop or identify after causing property damage. Both are misdemeanor offenses.

Sources tell the outlet that the incident ocurred around around 8:00 PM on Monday after Scott left her home with her son, Parker, and three of his friends. Shortly into the drive, she allegedly hit a parked car before returning to her driveway and smacking into the garage door.

Neighbors phoned the police, and when officers arrived, Scott was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Her attorney, Michael Smith, told TMZ that she is "a good person, a beautiful human being."

Who Is Kim Scott?

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI - JULY 1: Kim Mathers, Eminem's ex-wife, leaves the courtroom of St. Clair Shores District Court July 1, 2003 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan after her arraignment. Mathers was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance of less than 25 grams, driving with license suspended, revoked, or denied, and failure to use due care while passing a stationary emergency vehicle. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Eminem and Kim Scott were married from 1999 to 2001 and share a daughter, Hailie Jade. Eminem referenced her in his music numerous times, early in his career, such as on the songs “Kim” and “’97 Bonnie & Clyde," among others. They remarried in 2006, but that marriage ended the following year as well.