Kim Scott
- Pop CultureEminem's Ex-Wife Kim Cut Herself, Took Pills In Suicide Attempt: ReportIn the 911 audio, a woman called the authorities to say that Kim was "bleeding excessively" as she told them not to call the police.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEminem's Ex, Kim Scott, Was Found In Hotel Bathroom After Suicide AttemptThe police report from Kim Scott's suicide attempt details the state she was in when officers found her.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Hospitalized For Suicide Attempt: ReportEminem's ex-wife Kim Scott was reportedly hospitalized following a suicide attempt.By Alex Zidel