Bianca Censori Still Hasn't Surpassed Kim Kardashian In This Area

Bianca Censori is the new wife of Kanye West, and overall, she has made quite the splash as of late. This is mostly due to the wild outfits that she has been wearing. Over the last few months specifically, it has become clear that Censori is a star in her own right. She doesn't need Kanye West to help make headlines for her. Instead, she is able to make them herself. These past few days, she has been ramping up the absurdity of her outfits, and it has led to an increase in headlines, as well as Google Search volume.

With this new rise to stardom, TMZ decided to do some research on whether or not Censori had surpassed Kim Kardashian in popularity. They quickly found out that beating Kim's level of popularity is almost impossible. While Censori has had a massive rise to fame, Kim remains more consistent in the amount of Google searches she receives. In fact, there is only one state in America that looks for Censori more than Kim, and that would be Wyoming. Interesting data sets, indeed.

Bianca Censori & Kim K Google Statistics

As per Semrush data, it was also shown that Kardashian had one million searches over an entire year, while Censori had two-thirds as many. Needless to say, Censori is going to have to do a lot more than just wear wild outfits to surpass Kim. At the end of the day, Kim is a billionaire entrepreneur who had a massive head start. Regardless, Censori's career prospects are most definitely promising.

Let us know what you think about all of these insights, in the comments section down below. Do you think Censori will surpass Kim Kardashian in the game of popularity? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

