Bianca Censori Steps Out In Another Fully See-Through Outfit

Bianca Censori has spent months now being spotted out and about with Kanye West in increasingly racy outfits. Since last year, paparazzi photos have routinely caught her in public sporting a variety of revealing clothing. Whether or not it's a deliberate attempt to shock people or not has been debated, but she's continued to get increasingly revealing as the weeks go by. It's harder to get any more revealing than an outfit she wore out over the weekend though.

The pair are in California, where just a few days ago Kanye took the stage at Rolling Loud for another Vultures listening party. The show was stacked with special guests and Censori herself was in attendance backstage. Later in the weekend photographers caught up with them in Burbank where she showed off her most revealing outfit yet. Censori donned a nearly completely see through black body suit that necessitated her using her phone to cover herself while photos were being taken. The pair were accompanied by someone trying to prevent photos from being taken, but clearly it wasn't very effective. Check out some of the pics of her newest outfit below.

Bianca Censori's Fully See-Through Look

The newest photos come just a few days after Censori was out and about going braless. She was spotted by cameras while on a shopping trip with West. In addition to the photos taken of her by the public, she's also served repeatedly as a model for various photos shared by West himself. Earlier this year he grabbed plenty of attention for sharing increasingly revealing photos of Censori to his Instagram story.

In a moment that got quite a bit of attention online, Censori hung out with West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian backstage at his Rolling Loud show. Things seemed surprisingly civil between the pair following reports of comments Kardashian made about the model last year. What do you think of Bianca Censori's newest revealing outfit? Do you think she's dressing deliberately provocatively on purpose to provoke a reaction? Let us know in the comment section below.

