Will Smith Accused Of Featuring A.I. Fans In Viral Tour Video

FRANCE-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-CABARET VERT
US actor and rapper Will Smith performs on stage during the "Cabaret Vert" festival in Charleville-Mézières on August 17, 2025. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images)
Will Smith is currently on tour in support of his recent album, "Based on a True Story," which marked his first release in 20 years.

Will Smith is being accused of allegedly using artificial intelligence to create fans in attendance at his Based on a True Story tour for a new promotional video on social media. In the clip, which he posted on Instagram, last week, he performs his song, "You Can Make It." At one point, the camera cuts to the audience, where seemingly fake fans hold up various signs in support of Smith.

“‘You Can Make It’ helped me survive cancer. THX Will,” one of the signs reads, as caught by The Independent. Upon a closer look, it appears that the hand of the man holding it up is blending into the sign. There are other distortions among members of the crowd as well.

Fans in the comments section of Smith's post took note of the oddities. "Why are these AI people in the crowd? That’s embarrassing," one fan wrote in a top comment. Another added: "That 'From West Philly' part is clearly AI-generated….pause and look at the crowd." Others shared more supportive messages. "You already changed my life @willsmith & now I’m honored to change hundreds of thousands with you on stage. More Love, Joy, and NOISE to the world!!" one user commented.

Will Smith's "Based On A True Story" Tour

Will Smith dropped Based on a True Story as his fifth studio album back in March, marking his first release in 20 years. He hadn't put out a full-length album since his 2005 effort, Lost and Found. The new project features collaborations with Big Sean, Russ, Joyner Lucas, as well as his son, Jaden, and more.

Will Smith first announced he'd be touring in support of the album a few days ahead of its release. "I’M GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER!!" he wrote in a post on Instagram. "... All these years, I’ve NEVER done a headline tour and I can’t wait to see you guys!!" After kicking off in June, the shows will be continuing through September.

