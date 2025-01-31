Will Smith Announces Title And Release Month For Comeback Album

Will Smith is making a return to rapping. No, seriously. The Oscar winner has been flirting with the idea of dropping new music for most of the 2020s. He's contributed a few guest verses, and even put out songs where he's the main artist. It remained to be seen whether Will Smith would actually follow through on a new album, though. It's been two decades. Well, the speculation came to an end on Thursday. Smith has a new album on the way, and fans won't have to wait long to hear it.

Will Smith confirmed that his comeback album will be called Based on a True Story. It will mark his first LP since Lost and Found in 2005. It will also feature the single that dropped alongside the announcement titled "Beautiful Scars." The single features guest verses from OBanga and Big Sean, the latter of whom appeared in a Matrix-style promo video days prior. Based on a True Story does not have an exact release date, but Uproxx claims the album will hit streaming platforms and store shelves some time in March. We will be getting brand new Will Smith tracks in less than two months.

Will Smith's New Album Will Feature Russ And Big Sean

The outlet confirmed that the aforementioned Smith singles from the last few years will also appear on the album. "You Can Make It," "Tantrum" and "Work of Art" are all slated to make the tracklist. The third song features verses from Russ and Will Smith's son, Jaden. "Tantrum," meanwhile, will include a verse from another Smith acolyte, Joyner Lucas. The two men previously worked together on the remix to the Lucas single "Will." The overarching theme of these singles has been positivity. Will Smith has been in a damage control mode since his infamous attack on Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.