Will Smith Announces Title And Release Month For Comeback Album

BY Elias Andrews 2.5K Views
"BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE" European Premiere In Berlin
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 27: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the European premiere of BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE at Zoo Palast on May 27, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
The Fresh Prince is finally back.

Will Smith is making a return to rapping. No, seriously. The Oscar winner has been flirting with the idea of dropping new music for most of the 2020s. He's contributed a few guest verses, and even put out songs where he's the main artist. It remained to be seen whether Will Smith would actually follow through on a new album, though. It's been two decades. Well, the speculation came to an end on Thursday. Smith has a new album on the way, and fans won't have to wait long to hear it.

Will Smith confirmed that his comeback album will be called Based on a True Story. It will mark his first LP since Lost and Found in 2005. It will also feature the single that dropped alongside the announcement titled "Beautiful Scars." The single features guest verses from OBanga and Big Sean, the latter of whom appeared in a Matrix-style promo video days prior. Based on a True Story does not have an exact release date, but Uproxx claims the album will hit streaming platforms and store shelves some time in March. We will be getting brand new Will Smith tracks in less than two months.

Will Smith's New Album Will Feature Russ And Big Sean

The outlet confirmed that the aforementioned Smith singles from the last few years will also appear on the album. "You Can Make It," "Tantrum" and "Work of Art" are all slated to make the tracklist. The third song features verses from Russ and Will Smith's son, Jaden. "Tantrum," meanwhile, will include a verse from another Smith acolyte, Joyner Lucas. The two men previously worked together on the remix to the Lucas single "Will." The overarching theme of these singles has been positivity. Will Smith has been in a damage control mode since his infamous attack on Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

Smith is angling for a rebrand, and artists like Russ and Lucas are seemingly setting the template. Big Sean's last album, Better Me Than You, also featured a positive, mature approach. It's been fascinating to hear how the rapper's style has changed in the two decades since he last took the center stage on an album. It'll also be interesting to see what other big name artists will make the final tracklist. Lots of big questions, and we're excited to get the answers.

