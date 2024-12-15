Will Smith & Joyner Lucas Unite For New Single, "Tantrum"

Will Smith is continuing to gear up for his highly-anticipated album, "Dance in Your Darkest Moments."

Will Smith has teamed up with Joyner Lucas for a new single titled, "Tantrum." The track marks the third release of the year for Smith, who has continued to refocus on his music career as of late. He's also still gearing up for his first studio album since 2005, Dance in Your Darkest Moments. Alongside the new single, Smith and Lucas shared an animated music video for it. Lucas helped direct the video alongside Matthew Bordenave. Fans in the comments section on YouTube have been loving it. "I haven't vibed to a Will Smith song in many years. This is fire," one top response reads. Another adds: "This is the Will I grew up listening too. He’s finally taken that step he’s needed to take for so long with his music."

Smith reflected on the impact music has had on him in a candid social media post, earlier this year. “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me — to lift me and help me grow,” Smith wrote on Instagram ahead of the release of “You Can Make It." “It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve.” Check out his latest offering, "Tantrum," with Joyner Lucas below.

Will Smith Teams Up With Joyner Lucas

Quotable Lyrics: