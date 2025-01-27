Will Smith & Big Sean Recreate Iconic "Matrix" Scene To Promote New Collaboration, "Beautiful Scars"

Will Smith and Big Sean are teaming up for a new single, "Beautiful Scars," which is set to release on January 30th as Smith continues to prepare for the release of a new studio album. To promote the single, the two starred in a recreation of an iconic scene from The Matrix. In the clip, Sean takes on the role of Morpheus to offer Smith the choice of two pills. One pill allows Smith's life to remain the same while the other would have him “go back and star in that one movie that got away.”

Fans on social media have been loving the creativity on display with The Matrix video. "This is why I love Will…he is so unserious but serious @ the same time. This was actually funny," one top comment reads on YouTube. Another brought up Keanu Reeves landing the role of Neo in the original film trilogy. They wrote: "In all seriousness, Keanu was born to be Neo. But that doesn't mean I wouldn't go and watch a Matrix movie starring Will Smith, cause I sure as hell would!"

Will Smith & Big Sean Prepare To Release "Beautiful Scars"

Smith previously reflected on his decision to pass on the starring role of Neo in a post on Instagram, earlier this month. In doing so, he shared a clip of text written in the third-person. “In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in ‘The Matrix.’ Smith turned it down,” the cryptic statement read. “He chose ‘Wild Wild West,’ believing it was a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would ‘The Matrix’ have been like with Will Smith as Neo?”