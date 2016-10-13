the matrix
- MoviesLaurence Fishburne Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?Explore Laurence Fishburne's net worth in 2023, built from a stellar acting career, diverse ventures, and impactful philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureKeanu Reeves Took The Red PillKeanu Reeves admits to keeping the red pill from The Matrix set.By Evelyn Meyer
- NewsSki Mask The Slump God's Infectious Energy Is On Full Display In "The Matrix"Ski Mask The Slump God's return has brought forth some high-energy tracks.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesLaurence Fishburne Reveals He Has "Not Been Invited" To Join "Matrix 4" CastProduction for the fourth installment of the popular film series began earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- MusicGrafh Drops The Latest Chapter In His Popular Mixtape Series With "Oracle III"Grafh enters the Matrix once again with "Oracle III," the latest addition to his longstanding mixtape series alongside veteran rap producer DJ Green Lantern.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesPriyanka Chopra Jonas Set To Join "The Matrix 4" CastReports confirm the former "Quantico" star is in final negotiations to enter "The Matrix" saga.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesAgent Smith Might Not Appear In "Matrix 4" After Hugo Weaving Exits Due to Scheduling ConflictsOne of the core characters from "The Matrix" trilogy may be sitting out for the upcoming fourth film in the series.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesWill Smith Regrets Passing Up On Role To Star In "The Matrix"Will Smith looks back on his early acting days. By Chantilly Post
- Movies"The Matrix 4" Lead Role Goes To "Black Mirror" Actor Yahya Abdul-MateenYahya Abdul-Mateen will join Keanu Reeves in "The Matrix 4."By Aida C.
- MoviesWill Smith's Question To His Younger Self Has To Do With Turning Down An Epic RoleOne regrettable decision.By Erika Marie
- SportsVasyl Lomachenko Seeking 3rd "Lightweight Title" In Mega Fight With Luke CampbellVasyl "The Matrix" Lomachenko is vying for Lightweight supremacy.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Starring "Matrix" Movie Rumored To Be In DevelopmentAre we heading back into the Matrix?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKeanu Reeves Is Not As Lonely As We ThoughtThe reports that Keanu Reeves is lonely are not true.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentA New "Matrix" Movie Is In The Works: ReportStay tuned, "Matrix" fans.By Aida C.
- SportsVasyl "The Matrix" Lomachenko Starches Anthony Crolla With 4th Round KOVasyl "The Matrix" Lomachenko is one step closer to unifying the lightweight division.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWill Smith Explains Why He Turned Down The Role Of Neo In "The Matrix"Storytime with Will Smith. By Aron A.
- MusicWatch Charli XCX's Nostalgic Performance Of "1999" On "The Tonight Show"Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are unflinching in their embrace of the last millennium. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicChris Brown Hits Impressive "Matrix" Dance Move During PerformanceChris Brown has always been a phenomenal dancer.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosPusha T Stars in Alt-J "In Cold Blood" Music VideoThe rapper is the only real human in the video.By Zaynab
- NewsMatrixA. Chal drops new action flick-inspired track "Matrix."By Matt F
- LifeMichael B. Jordan Reportedly Being Considered For “The Matrix” RebootPlease don’t screw up a classic.By hnhh
- LifeBarack Obama Announces List of Favorite Sci-Fi Movies Including Star Wars & The MatrixAs guest editor for this month's WIRED Magazine, Barack Obama releases a list of his favorite sci-fi films.By hnhh