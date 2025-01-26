Will Smith & Big Sean Prepare Their New Song By Remaking Classic Film Scene Fresh Prince Passed On

Nearly 30 years ago, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the lead role in The Matrix. Though he famously turned it down, the Golden Globe-winning actor is now revisiting Neo’s world—this time, on his own creative terms. On Sunday (Jan. 26), Smith unveiled a teaser for his upcoming single and video, “Beautiful Scars,” a project inspired by the iconic sci-fi film. Featuring Big Sean, who takes on Laurence Fishburne’s legendary Morpheus role, the teaser reimagines the unforgettable red-and-blue pill dilemma with a comedic twist.

“You’ve made some amazing career moves,” Sean tells Smith in the clip. “But there’s one you really regret. Well, maybe two, but let’s not talk about the other one,” he adds, slyly referencing the actor’s controversial Oscar moment in 2022. Smith reacts with a laugh, calling the comment “messed up.” Sean continues, offering Smith a choice: “Blue pill—you keep your life as it is. Red pill—you go back and star in the movie you let slip away. The decision is yours.”

Will Smith & Big Sean Remake The Matrix

The single is expected to feature on Smith’s forthcoming album, which he’s been previewing with tracks like “TANTRUM,” a collaboration with Joyner Lucas, and “WORK OF ART,” featuring Russ and his youngest son, Jaden. Meanwhile, Big Sean continues his creative hot streak following the release of his acclaimed 2024 album, Better Me Than You. Sean's latest album features The Rock, Metro Boomin, Hit-Boy, Bryson Tiller, and more.