Will Smith, Big Sean & OBanga Look Back On The "Beautiful Scars" On New Single

Will Smith is coming back with a brand new album, Based On A True Story, in March of this year, and it will be his first in two decades. To celebrate, he just released a new single and music video for it featuring Big Sean and OBanga, which is titled "Beautiful Scars." As the Fresh Prince raps about his career trajectory and his current satisfaction, he also references how he turned down the role of Neo in The Matrix, and this visual treatment is a creative way to have his cake and eat it too. He literally takes both pills... He's beginning to believe.

As for "Beautiful Scars" as a track, it's a glossy trap cut with shifting wholesome flows and some triumphant sample flips, whereas OBanga emulates T-Pain on the hook and Big Sean assists with a focused and determined verse. It also might interest you to know that the video also takes a slight jab at the Oscars Chris Rock slap, which is apparently still a sore spot for both superstar entertainers. But that's beside the point, as people are curious about what Will Smith could do with this new album and rollout.

Elsewhere, there are other recent Will Smith singles to dive into, such as "Tantrum" with Joyner Lucas. Based On A True Story should make for a pretty interesting and reflective project, and we just hope that the Hollywood icon also has fun and gets more loose outside of the glitzy celebrity status and all that it brings.

Will Smith, Big Sean & OBanga's "Beautiful Scars" Music Video