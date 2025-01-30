Will Smith, Big Sean & OBanga Look Back On The "Beautiful Scars" On New Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Will Smith Big Sean Beautiful Scars StreamWill Smith Big Sean Beautiful Scars Stream
Will finally becomes Neo after turning "The Matrix" down so many years ago... Will this upcoming album be worth the wait?

Will Smith is coming back with a brand new album, Based On A True Story, in March of this year, and it will be his first in two decades. To celebrate, he just released a new single and music video for it featuring Big Sean and OBanga, which is titled "Beautiful Scars." As the Fresh Prince raps about his career trajectory and his current satisfaction, he also references how he turned down the role of Neo in The Matrix, and this visual treatment is a creative way to have his cake and eat it too. He literally takes both pills... He's beginning to believe.

As for "Beautiful Scars" as a track, it's a glossy trap cut with shifting wholesome flows and some triumphant sample flips, whereas OBanga emulates T-Pain on the hook and Big Sean assists with a focused and determined verse. It also might interest you to know that the video also takes a slight jab at the Oscars Chris Rock slap, which is apparently still a sore spot for both superstar entertainers. But that's beside the point, as people are curious about what Will Smith could do with this new album and rollout.

Elsewhere, there are other recent Will Smith singles to dive into, such as "Tantrum" with Joyner Lucas. Based On A True Story should make for a pretty interesting and reflective project, and we just hope that the Hollywood icon also has fun and gets more loose outside of the glitzy celebrity status and all that it brings.

Read More: 50 Cent Loves Will Smith's Answer To Diddy Party Rumors

Will Smith, Big Sean & OBanga's "Beautiful Scars" Music Video

Quotable Lyrics
Shot on Canons and Nikons,
Turn the cameras and lights on,
I been about the action, master actor,
I still rap, feel like Mike when they turn the mic on

Read More: Will Smith, Russ And Jaden Promote Self Belief On "Work Of Art" Single

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 2.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Sneakers Kanye West Steps Out In New Adidas Yeezy 700: First Look 11.0K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 17.9K