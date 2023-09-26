Joyner Lucas Teases New Music With Will Smith

Joyner Lucas is giving Will Smith his flowers. In a sweet and sentimental IG post yesterday (Sept. 25) on Will Smith's birthday, Lucas shared a video of the two making music together. He also wrote a heartfelt caption to match. "Dear hero," Lucas started. "I never thought I'd ever meet you. Still trips me out that I grew up idolizing you, to then me making a record about my admiration and respect for you, to then you asking me to create a whole album with you," he continued. "Happy Birthday @willsmith. Love you til the end of time my dear brother."

While the recent video clip of Joyner Lucas and Will Smith collaborating on music have caught the attention of fans and media alike, it's essential to note that their musical connection isn't just now starting. In fact, Will Smith has shown love to Lucas on social media before. He stated in a Facebook post earlier this year, he deemed Lucas to be his favorite rapper. It's clear that their admiration for each other's work extends beyond the surface. Now, the two have a joint album coming together!

Joyner Lucas And Will Smith Seemingly Have A Joint Project On The Way

What truly excites fans is the potential of a collaborative album between these two remarkable talents. Furthermore, it's worth mentioning that this isn't the first time Will Smith and Joyner Lucas have joined forces in the world of music. Back in 2020, they collaborated on a remix of the track "Will," a heartfelt homage to Will Smith's illustrious career in both television and film. Their previous musical endeavor showcased their ability to craft compelling music together, laying the groundwork for what could potentially be a groundbreaking album that transcends boundaries and genres.

Additionally, Joyner Lucas' appreciation for Will Smith's influence extends beyond their 2020 collaboration. Earlier this year, Lucas released the track, "Devil's Work Part 2." This song goes into a few significant pop culture events, including the memorable Will Smith and Chris Rock confrontation at the Oscars in March 2022. Lucas rapped about a world where Will Smith hadn't confronted him, and what things would be like, and if Rock chose a different topic to joke about. In essence, fans and music enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the moment when Lucas and Smith can combine their creative forces. Stay tuned to HNHH for any new developments!

