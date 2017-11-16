jaden
- SneakersJaden's New Balance Vision Racer Gets Vibrant Pink ColorwayThe New Balance Vision Racer continues to be a fan-favorite.By Alexander Cole
- NewsJaden & Justin Bieber Bring The Vibes With "Falling For You"Jaden and Justin Bieber come through with a track that is all about summer love.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJaden Smith Breaks Up With Girlfriend After Coachella Make-Out Sesh: ReportHe's probably still dating Tyler, The Creator though.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJaden Smith Gets Rid Of His Last NameJaden has dropped "Smith" from his stage name.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJaden Smith-Starring "Skate Kitchen" Trailer Drops"Skate or die, bitch!"By Zaynab
- NewsJaden Smith Spits Fire On A$AP Rocky Collabo "Breakfast"Jaden Smith shows off for A$AP Rocky on "Breakfast."By Mitch Findlay