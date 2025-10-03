2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans - EP by Jaden

If you are a die-hard Jaden fan, his note about his EP, 2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans, being a "Mini ERYS Album" may excite you. That's at least if you like the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith going in an all-out trap direction. If you remember the rollout for his 2019 album ERYS, you may recall the multi-talent talking about a "hypebeast character" for it. That's essentially what you are getting on this three-track collection. Him tapping back into this monstrous energy makes some sense. Especially when you consider the fact that he just achieved an incredible career milestone in his fashion endeavors. Last month, he was named as Christian Louboutin’s first Men’s Creative Director. An accomplishment like that deserves a grand and over-the-top celebration.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist of 2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans
- RED CLOAKS (feat. Rich The Kid)
- Nocturne Ferrières
- Mask Never Slips
Jaden's 2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans was led by one promotional single, "RED CLOAKS."