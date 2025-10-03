2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans - EP by Jaden

BY Zachary Horvath 33 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jaden jaden
Jaden is revisiting an alter ego he created for his album "ERYS" on this EP, " 2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans."

If you are a die-hard Jaden fan, his note about his EP, 2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans, being a "Mini ERYS Album" may excite you. That's at least if you like the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith going in an all-out trap direction. If you remember the rollout for his 2019 album ERYS, you may recall the multi-talent talking about a "hypebeast character" for it. That's essentially what you are getting on this three-track collection. Him tapping back into this monstrous energy makes some sense. Especially when you consider the fact that he just achieved an incredible career milestone in his fashion endeavors. Last month, he was named as Christian Louboutin’s first Men’s Creative Director. An accomplishment like that deserves a grand and over-the-top celebration.

Release Date: October 3, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Tracklist of 2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans
  1. RED CLOAKS (feat. Rich The Kid)
  2. Nocturne Ferrières
  3. Mask Never Slips

Jaden's 2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans was led by one promotional single, "RED CLOAKS."

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
jaden Songs Jaden & Rich The Kid Collab On Intimidating Single "RED CLOAKS" 1232
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.3K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.6K
Comments 0