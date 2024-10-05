Jaden May Be Referencing The Toxic Khleopatre & Sab Zada Debacle With "D.U.M.B."

Jaden has a new EP on the way as well.

Jaden seems to be going for a cringey young love aesthetic lately because he's doing more of the same on "D.U.M.B." We say this because his latest release, ""Roses"," had some fairly cringey lyrics, especially on the third verse. There, he seemed to address his complicated relationship with Kylie Jenner. The writing comes across as a teenager's who never had the courage to tell a girl how he really felt about her. But this seems to be following the formula he's shooting for, as Jaden is getting ready to drop a new EP on October 18.

It's titled, 2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love, and it will feature four songs. What's also seems to be true about what Jaden is doing here is that he's going to be penning cuts about his past high-profile relationships. With "D.U.M.B." we couldn't help but notice the timing of the track, as well as the lyrics. "Puffin' zillows on that lil' boat, it was us (Yeah, yeah) / I put diamonds in your pillows, paid your bills and made you c*m / Got you rollin' on the road, a brand-new truck". We may be reading too much into this, but it appears that this a direct callback to him and Khleopatre's viral photos on a sailboat in Ibiza where they shared some intense smooches. It was discovered that Jaden was there with now ex Sab Zada just days prior, meaning that he was cheating. She has since retaliated with rapper Diablo, posting pics with him on social media not too long after. With both of these songs out, we can only imagine what will be in store for the remaining releases.

"D.U.M.B." - Jaden

Quotable Lyrics: